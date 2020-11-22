Service:                                             private family service
Name: William Shipley
Pronunciation: 
Age: 61
From: Nodaway
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, November 28,2020
Time: 11 am
Location: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Family Choice
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Nodaway Cemetery
Notes:

The service is for Immediate family only but will be streamed live on our website.

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

