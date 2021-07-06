William " Brian" Harvey, 60, College Springs, Iowa
Service:                                             Funeral
Name: William Brian Harvey
Pronunciation: 
Age: 60
From: College Springs, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Time: 10 am
Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, July 12, 2021 12 to 5 Open
Visitation Start: 5 pm
Visitation End: 7 pm family present
Memorials: Family Choice
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Shearer Cemetery
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

