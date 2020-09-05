William "Bud" Miner, 93, Red Oak, Iowa
Service:Graveside Service
Name:William "Bud" Miner 
Pronunciation: 
Age:93 
From:Red Oak, IA 
Previous:Wales area 
Day and Date:Thursday, September 10, 2020
Time:2:00 p.m. 
Location:Emerson Cemetery, Emerson, Iowa
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Visitation Start:11:00 a.m. 
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:In lieu of Flowers to Red Oak Presbyterian Church or Red Oak Good Samaritan Society 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Cemetery:Emerson, IA Cemetery
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com'

Social distancing and facial coverings requested. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.