|Service:
|Graveside Service
|Name:
|William "Bud" Miner
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Red Oak, IA
|Previous:
|Wales area
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 10, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Emerson Cemetery, Emerson, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 9, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|11:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of Flowers to Red Oak Presbyterian Church or Red Oak Good Samaritan Society
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Cemetery:
|Emerson, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com'
Social distancing and facial coverings requested.
