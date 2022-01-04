Service:Pending
Name:William "Buff" Chambers
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From:Essex, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials Directed to: 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment: 
Notes:Buff peacefully passed away on Tuesday morning, January 4, 2022 at his home in Essex.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

