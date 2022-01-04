|Service:
|Name:
|William "Buff" Chambers
|72
|Essex, Iowa
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Buff peacefully passed away on Tuesday morning, January 4, 2022 at his home in Essex. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
