Service:                                             Celebration of Life
Name: William Carlson
Pronunciation: 
Age: 84
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022
Time: 3 pm
Location: Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton, Iowa
Visitation Location: Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022
Visitation Start: 2pm
Visitation End: 3pm
Memorials: Family will direct
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Burial at a later date
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

