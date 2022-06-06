|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|William Carlson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 11, 2022
|Time:
|3 pm
|Location:
|Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 11, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|2pm
|Visitation End:
|3pm
|Memorials:
|Family will direct
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Burial at a later date
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
