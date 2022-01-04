|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Graveside
|Name:
|William D. "Buff" Chambers
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 8, 2022
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|Essex Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, January 7, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials Directed to:
|the Friends of Army Aviation, the Essex Firefighters Association or to the Essex Faith Covenant Church.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment:
|Essex Cemetery with military honors.
|Notes:
|Buff peacefully passed away on Tuesday morning, January 4, 2022 at his home in Essex. The family requests those attending the services to wear casual attire and if so inclined, to wear their favorite plaid shirt in honor of Buff (he was fond of his plaid shirts). Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 5
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
Anniversaries
-
Jan 5