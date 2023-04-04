William Dean Anstey, 71, Cumberland
Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:William Dean Anstey 
Pronunciation: 
Age:71 
From:Cumberland 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Sunday, April 16th, 2023 
Time:3 p.m. 
Location:The Player's Club (Deer Creek Golf Course) 12101 Deer Creek Dr, Omaha, NE 68142 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Bethany Funeral Home & Cremation Service 
Cemetery: 
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.