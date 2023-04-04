William Dean Anstey, 71, Cumberland

|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|William Dean Anstey
|Age:
|71
|From:
|Cumberland
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, April 16th, 2023
|Time:
|3 p.m.
|Location:
|The Player's Club (Deer Creek Golf Course) 12101 Deer Creek Dr, Omaha, NE 68142
|Funeral Home:
|Bethany Funeral Home & Cremation Service
