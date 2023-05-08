|Service:,
|Flag Presentation Ceremony
|Name:
|William Donald "Don" Bailey, Jr.
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, May 11, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 A.M.
|Location:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Ralph Greer American Legion Post #49, Rock Port.
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
|Cemetery:
|Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
William Donald "Don" Bailey, Jr., 78, Rock Port, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
