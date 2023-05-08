Service:,  Flag Presentation Ceremony
Name: William Donald "Don" Bailey, Jr.
Pronunciation: 
Age: 78
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
Time: 10:30 A.M.
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Visitation Location:
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End:  
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Ralph Greer American Legion Post #49, Rock Port.
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Cemetery: Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

