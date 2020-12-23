|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|William Faye Bill Baker
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, December 28, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryvile
|Visitation Location:
|At the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, December 27, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|4:00 PM
|Memorials:
|American Cancer Society, Bladder Cancer Division
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO
|Notes:
|Bill passed away at home on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, after a battle with cancer. www.bramfuneralhome.com
