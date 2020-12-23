William F. "Bill" Baker
Service:Memorial 
Name:William Faye Bill Baker 
Pronunciation: 
Age:73 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, December 28, 2020 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home, Maryvile 
Visitation Location:At the funeral home 
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, December 27, 2020 
Visitation Start:2:00 PM 
Visitation End:4:00 PM 
Memorials:American Cancer Society, Bladder Cancer Division 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO 
Notes:Bill passed away at home on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, after a battle with cancer.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

