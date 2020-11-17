|Service:
|Private
|Name:
|William "Gene" Eyberg
|Pronunciation:
|Eye-Berg
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Open Visitation Location:
|Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, Nov. 23, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 am
|Visitation End:
|6:00 pm
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Greenlawn Cemetery in Afton, Iowa
|Notes:
