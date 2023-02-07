William J. "Bill" Smith, 89, Maryville, Missouri
Service:,  Funeral Service
Name: William J. "Bill" Smith
Age: 89
From: Maryville, Missouri
Previous: Rock Port, Missouri
Day and Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: Rock Port Baptist Church, Rock Port.
 Rock Port Baptist Church, Rock Port.

Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023
Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M.
Visitation End:  11:00 A.M.
Memorials: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port or Village Care Center, Maryville.
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Cemetery: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port.
 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

