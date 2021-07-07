Service:Funeral 
Name:William John Allen
Pronunciation: 
Age:1
From:Santee, CA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, July 9, 2021
Time:1:30 p.m.
Location:St. Mary's Catholic Church - Nebraska City
Visitation Location:St. Mary's Catholic Church
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, July 8
Visitation Start:5 p.m.
Visitation End:7 p.m.
Memorials:To the family
Funeral Home:Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
Cemetery:Grandview Cemetery - Sidney, IA
Notes:Condolences can be shared at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

