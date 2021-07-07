|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|William John Allen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|1
|From:
|Santee, CA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 9, 2021
|Time:
|1:30 p.m.
|Location:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church - Nebraska City
|Visitation Location:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 8
|Visitation Start:
|5 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7 p.m.
|Memorials:
|To the family
|Funeral Home:
|Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
|Cemetery:
|Grandview Cemetery - Sidney, IA
|Notes:
|Condolences can be shared at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Gude Family Funeral Homes
