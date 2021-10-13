Service:Funeral 
Name:William Joseph Wood 
Pronunciation: 
Age:95 
From:Omaha, Nebraska 
Previous:Red Oak, Iowa 
Day and Date:Friday, October 15th 
Time:11:00am 
Location:72nd Street Chapel in Omaha, NE 
Visitation Location:72nd Street Chapel in Omaha, NE 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, Oct 14th 
Visitation Start:5:00pm 
Visitation End:8:00pm 
Memorials:Memorials to the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Court of Honor.  
Funeral Home:
JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 
1010 North 72nd Street Omaha, NE. 68114   402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Cemetery:Interment Friday 2:30pm at the Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak, IA 
Notes: 

