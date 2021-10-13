|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|William Joseph Wood
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|95
|From:
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, October 15th
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
|72nd Street Chapel in Omaha, NE
|Visitation Location:
|72nd Street Chapel in Omaha, NE
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, Oct 14th
|Visitation Start:
|5:00pm
|Visitation End:
|8:00pm
|Memorials:
|Memorials to the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Court of Honor.
|Funeral Home:
JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY
1010 North 72nd Street Omaha, NE. 68114 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
|Cemetery:
|Interment Friday 2:30pm at the Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak, IA
|Notes:
