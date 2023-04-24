William L. Smith, Jr. 62 of Blanchard, Iowa
Service:Military Graveside Service
Name:William L. Smith, Jr.
Pronunciation: 
Age:62
From:Blanchard, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, May 1, 2023 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:

Omaha National Cemetery 14250 Schram Road, Omaha, Nebraska

Visitation Location:

 
Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment:Omaha National Cemetery - Omaha, Nebraska
Notes:Bill passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Univercity of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.