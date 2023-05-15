|Service:
|Graveside Memorial Service
|Name:
|William Lee Pitts
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|61
|From:
|Maryville, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, May 18, 2023
|Time:
|2:00pm
|Location:
|Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
|Cemetery:
|Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri
|Notes:
William Lee Pitts, 61, Maryville
Price Funeral Home
