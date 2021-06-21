William Welton, 76, Stanberry, MO
Service:Visitation 
Name:William LeRoy Welton
Pronunciation: 
Age:76
From:Stanberry, MO
Previous:Worth, MO
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Visitation Start:5:00 P.M.
Visitation End:7:00 P.M.
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Cemetery:Barnes Cemetery, Worth, MO, with inurnment at a date
Notes:200 South Front Street, Grant City, MO

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.