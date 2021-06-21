|Service:
|Visitation
|Name:
|William LeRoy Welton
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Stanberry, MO
|Previous:
|Worth, MO
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 23, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Barnes Cemetery, Worth, MO, with inurnment at a date
|Notes:
|200 South Front Street, Grant City, MO
William LeRoy Welton, 76, Stanberry, MO
Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
