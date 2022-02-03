Wil Leacox
Service:Services at a Later Date
Name:William R. "Wil" Leacox
Pronunciation: 
Age:74 
From:Stockton, CA
Previous:Shenandoah, IA 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:The Greater Shenandoah Historical Society or Leacox Family Music Education Scholarship  https://wualumni.org/givenow 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial of Cremains:Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah
Notes:

Wil passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at his home in California.    

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.