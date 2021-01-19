William "Bill" Spire
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:William Victor "Bill" Spire, Jr. 
Pronunciation: 
Age:74
From:Clyde, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, January 22, 2021 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct, MO 
Visitation Location:At the church
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, January 21, 2020 
Visitation Start:6:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM, with Parish and family Rosary will be at 7:30 PM 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:St. Columba Cemetery, Conception, MO 
Notes:Bill passed away at home on Monday, January 18, 2021, with family at his side.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

