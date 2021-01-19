|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|William Victor "Bill" Spire, Jr.
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Clyde, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, January 22, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct, MO
|Visitation Location:
|At the church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, January 21, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM, with Parish and family Rosary will be at 7:30 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|St. Columba Cemetery, Conception, MO
|Notes:
|Bill passed away at home on Monday, January 18, 2021, with family at his side. www.bramfuneralhome.com
William V. "Bill" Spire, Jr., 74, Clyde, MO
Bram Funeral Home
