|Service:
|Mass
|Name:
|William Vernon "Bill" Welch
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Parnell, MO
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 19, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Parnell, MO
|Visitation Location:
|St. Gregory's Catholic Church, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, March 18, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|7:00 PM, with a parish and family Rosary to follow
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Parnell, MO, or St. Gregory's Catholic Church, Maryville, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Bill will be cremated after the Mass
|Notes:
|Bill passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Maryville. www.bramfuneralhome.com
William V. "Bill" Welch 94, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
