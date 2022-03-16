William V. Welch
Service:Mass 
Name:William Vernon "Bill" Welch 
Pronunciation: 
Age:94 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous:Parnell, MO 
Day and Date:Saturday, March 19, 2022 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Parnell, MO 
Visitation Location:St. Gregory's Catholic Church, Maryville, MO  
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, March 18, 2022 
Visitation Start:7:00 PM, with a parish and family Rosary to follow
Visitation End: 
Memorials:St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Parnell, MO, or St. Gregory's Catholic Church, Maryville, MO 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Bill will be cremated after the Mass 
Notes:Bill passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Maryville. www.bramfuneralhome.com

