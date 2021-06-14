|Service:
|Graveside with Military Honors
|Name:
|William "Willie" Roof
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, June 18, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|N/A
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anniversaries
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 16
-
Jun 17