Service:Graveside with Military Honors
Name:William "Willie" Roof
Pronunciation: 
Age:80
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous:Red Oak, Iowa
Day and Date:Friday, June 18, 2021
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:N/A
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

