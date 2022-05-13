Bill Young
Service: Funeral
Name: William "Bill" Young
Pronunciation: 
Age: 76
From: Pickering
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, May 16, 2022 
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: United Methodist Church, Pickering, Missouri
Visitation Location: United Methodist Church, Pickering, Misssouri
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, May 16, 2022
Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 11:00 a.m.
Memorials: William Young Memorial
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery:Private family at Miriam Cemetery with military rites Tuesday, May 17
Notes:

Bill passed away at his home Friday, May 13, 2022 at his home in Pickering. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

