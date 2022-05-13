|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|William "Bill" Young
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Pickering
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, May 16, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|United Methodist Church, Pickering, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|United Methodist Church, Pickering, Misssouri
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, May 16, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m.
|Memorials:
|William Young Memorial
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Private family at Miriam Cemetery with military rites Tuesday, May 17
|Notes:
Bill passed away at his home Friday, May 13, 2022 at his home in Pickering. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
William Young, 76, of Pickering, Missouri
Ritchie Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
May 13
-
May 13
-
May 13
-
May 13
-
May 13
-
May 14
-
May 14
-
May 14
-
May 14
-
May 14