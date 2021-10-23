Willis Moyer
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Willis J. "Bill" Moyer
Pronunciation: 
Age: 86
From: Sidney, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday; October 26, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location:Victory Life Church ~ Sidney, IA
Visitation Location: Victory Life Church ~ Sidney, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Monday; October 25, 2021
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: Sidney American Legion Fire Squad, Victory Life Church or Sidney Fire/Rescue
Funeral Home: Gude Funeral Homes ~ Nebr. City, NE
Cemetery: Sidney Cemetery ~ Sidney, IA at a later date
Notes:

Immediately following the funeral service, military honors will be conducted by the Sidney American Legion Post #128.

To view the complete obituary or leave a condolence, please visit www.gudefuneralhomes.com.  

