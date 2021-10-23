|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Willis J. "Bill" Moyer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Sidney, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday; October 26, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Victory Life Church ~ Sidney, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Victory Life Church ~ Sidney, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday; October 25, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Sidney American Legion Fire Squad, Victory Life Church or Sidney Fire/Rescue
|Funeral Home:
|Gude Funeral Homes ~ Nebr. City, NE
|Cemetery:
|Sidney Cemetery ~ Sidney, IA at a later date
|Notes:
Immediately following the funeral service, military honors will be conducted by the Sidney American Legion Post #128.
To view the complete obituary or leave a condolence, please visit www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Willis J. "Bill" Moyer, 86 of Sidney, IA
