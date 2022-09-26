Wilma Bayless
Service: Funeral Services
Name: Wilma Bayless
Pronunciation: 
Age: 94
From: Columbia, Missouri
Previous: Elmo, Missouri
Day and Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022
Time: 11:00am
Location: Elmo United Methodist Church
Visitation Location: No Visitation will be held
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: LaMar Cemetery, Elmo, Missouri
Notes: 

