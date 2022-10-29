|Service:
|Memorial Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Wilma Boswell
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday ~ November 1, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Lenox United Presbyterian Church
|Visitation Location:
|Lenox United Presbyterian Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday ~ November 1, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|until service time at 11:00 AM
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the Lenox United Presbyterian Church
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Forrest Hill Cemetery in Mount Etna
|Notes:
Wilma passed away Friday afternoon at the Lenox Care Center.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Wilma Boswell, age 92, of Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
