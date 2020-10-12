|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Wilma Jean Linebaugh
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Pickering, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, October 14, 2020
|Time:
|2:00pm
|Location:
|White Oak Cemetery, Pickering, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|Pickering Community Center, Pickering, Missouri
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, October 14, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|Following the graveside service
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Pickering Christian Church or Pickering Community Center
|Funeral Home:
|Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Wilma Jean Linebaugh, 93, Pickering, Missouri
Price Funeral Home
