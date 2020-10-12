Wilma Jean Linebaugh
Service:Graveside 
Name:Wilma Jean Linebaugh
Pronunciation: 
Age:93
From:Pickering, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Time:2:00pm
Location:White Oak Cemetery, Pickering, Missouri
Visitation Location:Pickering Community Center, Pickering, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, October 14, 2020 
Visitation Start:Following the graveside service
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Pickering Christian Church or Pickering Community Center
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: 
Notes: 

