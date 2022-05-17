|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Wilma Jean (Miller) Miles
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Lamar, MO
|Previous:
|Maitland, MO
|Day and Date:
|Friday, May 20, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|No formal visitation is planned
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Maitland Missouri Volunteer Fire Department
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Maitland Cemetery, Maitland, MO
|Notes:
|Wilma Jean passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at a hospital in Joplin, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Wilma Jean Miles, 89, Lamar, MO, formerly of Maitland, MO
Bram Funeral Home
