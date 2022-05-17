Wilma Jean Miles
Service:Funeral 
Name:Wilma Jean (Miller) Miles 
Pronunciation: 
Age:89 
From:Lamar, MO 
Previous:Maitland, MO
Day and Date:Friday, May 20, 2022 
Time:2:00 PM
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned  
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Maitland Missouri Volunteer Fire Department 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Maitland Cemetery, Maitland, MO 
Notes:Wilma Jean passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at a hospital in Joplin, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com

