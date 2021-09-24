Service:Funeral
Name:Wilma Jean Selders
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Griswold, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Griswold Central Church of Christ
Visitation Location:Griswold Central Church of Christ
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Visitation Start:9:30 AM
Visitation End:at the time of the service
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
Cemetery:Griswold Cemetery at a later date
Notes:www.riekenfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.