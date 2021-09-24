|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Wilma Jean Selders
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Griswold, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, September 28, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Griswold Central Church of Christ
|Visitation Location:
|Griswold Central Church of Christ
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, September 28, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 AM
|Visitation End:
|at the time of the service
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
|Cemetery:
|Griswold Cemetery at a later date
|Notes:
|www.riekenfuneralhome.com
