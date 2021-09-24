Service: Funeral
Name: Wilma Jean Selders
Pronunciation: 
Age: 85
From: Griswold
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
Location:Griswold Central Church of Christ
Visitation Location: Griswold Central Church of Christ
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Visitation Start: 9:30 AM
Visitation End: at the time of the service
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
Cemetery: Griswold Cemetery at a later date
Notes:www.riekenfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.