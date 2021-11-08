Wilma L. "Mickey" McGraw, 90, of Essex, Iowa

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Wilma L. "Mickey" McGraw
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, November 12, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Essex Presbyterian Church
|Visitation Location:
|Essex Presbyterian Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, November 12, 2021 - 1:00 to 2:00 PM prior to service.
|Open Viewing & Visitation:
|Thursday, November 11, 2021 Nishna Valley Funeral Home
|Open Viewing Time:
|10:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Family will not be present.)
|Memorials:
|Directed to Essex Presbyterian Church or People For Paws.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Essex Cemetery - Essex, Iowa
|Notes:
|Mickey passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Windsor Manor in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
