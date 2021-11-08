Wilma L. "Mickey" McGraw, 90, of Essex, Iowa
Service:Funeral
Name:Wilma L. "Mickey" McGraw
Pronunciation: 
Age:90
From:Essex, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, November 12, 2021 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Essex Presbyterian Church
Visitation Location:Essex Presbyterian Church
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, November 12, 2021 - 1:00 to 2:00 PM prior to service.
Open Viewing & Visitation:Thursday, November 11, 2021  Nishna Valley Funeral Home
Open Viewing Time:10:00 AM to 5:00 PM   (Family will not be present.) 
Memorials:Directed to Essex Presbyterian Church or People For Paws. 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment:Essex Cemetery - Essex, Iowa
Notes:Mickey passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Windsor Manor in Shenandoah.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

