|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Wilma Ruth (King) Wardlow
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Mound City, MO
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 12, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|At the funeral home.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 12, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM
|Memorials:
|New Nodaway Humane Society, 829 S. Depot, Maryville, MO 64468
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, MO
|Notes:
|Wilma passed away at home on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Wilma R. Wardlow, 93, Maryville, MO
