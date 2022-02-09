Wilma R. Wardlow
Service:Funeral 
Name:Wilma Ruth (King) Wardlow 
Pronunciation: 
Age:93 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous:Mound City, MO 
Day and Date:Saturday, February 12, 2022 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:At the funeral home. 
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 12, 2022 
Visitation Start:10:00 AM 
Visitation End:11:00 AM 
Memorials:New Nodaway Humane Society, 829 S. Depot, Maryville, MO 64468 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, MO 
Notes:Wilma passed away at home on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. www.bramfuneralhome.com

