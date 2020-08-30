|Service:
|Private Graveside
|Name:
|Winifred LaMaster
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Griswold, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 2, 2020
|Time:
|Location:
|Griswold, Iowa Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|No Visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Memorials are suggested to the United Church of Christ in Atlantic
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Win's service will be streamed on the Rieken Duhn Facebook page at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 2.
