Winifred LaMaster
Service:Private Graveside
Name:Winifred LaMaster
Age:88
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous:Griswold, Iowa
Day and Date:Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Location:Griswold, Iowa Cemetery
Visitation Location:No Visitation
Memorials:Memorials are suggested to the United Church of Christ in Atlantic
Funeral Home:Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
Win's service will be streamed on the Rieken Duhn Facebook page at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 2.

www.riekenfuneralhome.com

