Winifred LaMaster
Buy Now
Service: Private Graveside
Name: Winifred LaMaster
Pronunciation: 
Age: 88
From: Atlantic
Previous: Griswold
Day and Date: Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Time: 11:00
Location: Griswold Cemetery
Visitation Location: No Visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Memorials are suggested to the United Church of Christ in Atlantic
Funeral Home: Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
Cemetery: Griswold Cemetery
Notes:

Win's service will be streamed on the Rieken Duhn Facebook page at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 2.

www.riekenfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.