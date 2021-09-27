Winona Cooper, 95, Fairfax, Missouri
Service: Graveside Service and Interment
Name: Winona Cooper
Pronunciation: 
Age: 95
From: Fairfax, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, September 30, 2021
Time: 9:00 A.M.
Location: English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax
Visitation Location: There is no family visitation.
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: First Lutheran Church, Rock Port, Missouri.
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Home, Rock Port
Cemetery: English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax
Notes:

