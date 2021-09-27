|Service:
|Graveside Service and Interment
|Name:
|Winona Cooper
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|95
|From:
|Fairfax, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 30, 2021
|Time:
|9:00 A.M.
|Location:
|English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax
|Visitation Location:
|There is no family visitation.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|First Lutheran Church, Rock Port, Missouri.
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Home, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax
|Notes:
Winona Cooper, 95, Fairfax, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
