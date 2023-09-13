Woodson Dale Maudlin, 84, Union Star, MO
Service: Funeral Services
Name: Woodson Dale Maudlin
Pronunciation: 
Age: 84
From: Union Star, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
Time: 1:00 p.m.
Location: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City, MO
Visitation Location: Open Visitation after 9 a.m. 
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Grant City Cemetery or Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation
Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Cemetery: Grant City Cemetery, Grant City, MO 
Notes:200 South Front Street, Grant City, MO

