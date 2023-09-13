|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|Woodson Dale Maudlin
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Union Star, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 16, 2023
|Time:
|1:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Open Visitation after 9 a.m.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 14, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Grant City Cemetery or Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation
|Funeral Home:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Grant City Cemetery, Grant City, MO
|Notes:
|200 South Front Street, Grant City, MO
Woodson Dale Maudlin, 84, Union Star, MO
