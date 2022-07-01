Wylene Bix
Service: Funeral
Name: Wylene Bix
Age: 87
From: Maryville, Missouri
Previous: Hopkins, Missouri
Day and Date: Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 2:00 p.m.
Memorials: Wylene Bix Memorial
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Memory Cemetery, New Market, Iowa 
Wylene passed Thursday, June 30, 2022 away at her home in Maryville.  Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

