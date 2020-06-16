Wynona Prussman
Service: Funeral 
Name: Wynona Prussman
Pronunciation: 
Age: 82
From: Oregon, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Time: 10:30 am
Location: First Christian Church of Oregon
Visitation Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Visitation Start: 5:00 pm
Visitation End: 7:00 pm
Memorials:South Holt Athletic Booster Club Feed the Athletes or the Oregon Care Center staff
Funeral Home: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Cemetery: Maple Grove Cemetery
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com