|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Wynona Prussman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Oregon, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 17, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 am
|Location:
|First Christian Church of Oregon
|Visitation Location:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, June 16, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 pm
|Visitation End:
|7:00 pm
|Memorials:
|South Holt Athletic Booster Club Feed the Athletes or the Oregon Care Center staff
|Funeral Home:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
|Cemetery:
|Maple Grove Cemetery
|Notes:
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
Wynona Prussman, 82, Oregon, Missouri
Chamberlain Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.