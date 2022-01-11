Youvaun Fine
Service: Funeral 
Name: Youvaun Fine
Pronunciation: You - von
Age: 93
From: Bedford, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, January 13, 2022
Time: 10 AM
Location:Cummings Family Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:Cummings Family Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, January 13, 2022
Visitation Start: 9 AM
Visitation End: 10 AM 
Memorials: May be directed towards:  Taylor County MATURA or New Nodaway County Humane Society.
Funeral Home: Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
Cemetery: Shearer Cemetery ~ Braddyville, Iowa
Notes: Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.  

