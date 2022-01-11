|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Youvaun Fine
|Pronunciation:
|You - von
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Bedford, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, January 13, 2022
|Time:
|10 AM
|Location:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, January 13, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|9 AM
|Visitation End:
|10 AM
|Memorials:
|May be directed towards: Taylor County MATURA or New Nodaway County Humane Society.
|Funeral Home:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
|Cemetery:
|Shearer Cemetery ~ Braddyville, Iowa
|Notes:
|Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.
