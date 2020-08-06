Zachary Shelly
Service:Funeral 
Name:Zachary Shelly
Age:14
From:Hamburg, Iowa
Day and Date:Monday, Aug. 10
Time:11 a.m.
Location:Hamburg Football Field
Visitation Location:Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, Aug. 9
Visitation Start:3 p.m.
Visitation End:7 p.m.
Memorials:To the family 
Funeral Home:Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery:Hamburg Cemetery
Notes:Those attending the services are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair.  www.gudefuneralhomes.com