|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Zakk Mitchell
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|13
|From:
|Elliott, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 27, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Cold Springs State Park Shelter House
|Visitation Location:
| Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, August 26, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|6:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.riekenfuneralhome.com.
After the service, the family welcomes you to join Dan and Zakk on his last ride. For those that do not wish to join, a small gathering will be held at the shelter following the service.
