Zakk
Service: Celebration of Life Memorial
Name:Zakk Mitchell
Pronunciation: 
Age: 13
From: Elliott, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Cold Springs State Park Shelter House
Visitation Location: Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, August 26, 2022
Visitation Start: 12:00 PM
Visitation End: 6:00 PM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.riekenfuneralhome.com.

After the service, the family welcomes you to join Dan and Zakk on his last ride. For those that do not wish to join, a small gathering will be held at the shelter following the service.

