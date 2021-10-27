Zelda Marxen
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Zelda Marxen
Pronunciation:Mark-sin
Age:80
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, October 30, 2021
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, October 30 (prior to Service)
Visitation Start:1 p.m. (One hour prior to Service)
Visitation End:2 p.m.
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial will be in the Elk Horn Lutheran Cemetery.
Notes:

Zelda Marxen, 80, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Zelda’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.