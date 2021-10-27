|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Zelda Marxen
|Pronunciation:
|Mark-sin
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 30, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 30 (prior to Service)
|Visitation Start:
|1 p.m. (One hour prior to Service)
|Visitation End:
|2 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in the Elk Horn Lutheran Cemetery.
|Notes:
Zelda Marxen, 80, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Zelda’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Zelda Marxen, 80, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 29
Anniversaries
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 29