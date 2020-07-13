Zoe M. Young, 98, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Zoe M. (Lightfoot) Young
|Pronunciation:
|Zo
|Age:
|98
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Rural Farragut, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 am
|Location:
|Farragut Methodist Church (Those attending the service will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing)
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed to Shenandoah Public Library, Farragut Methodist Prayer Shawl Ministry, Shenandoah Fire Department or People For Paws Zoe's name
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Farragut, Iowa Cemetery
|Notes:
|Zoe passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Elm Heights Care Center in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
