Zoe M. Young, 98, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial 
Name:Zoe M. (Lightfoot) Young
Pronunciation:Zo 
Age:98
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Rural Farragut, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, July 18, 2020 
Time:10:30 am 
Location:Farragut Methodist Church (Those attending the service will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing)
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed to Shenandoah Public Library, Farragut Methodist Prayer Shawl Ministry, Shenandoah Fire Department or People For Paws Zoe's name 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
Burial:Farragut, Iowa Cemetery
Notes:Zoe passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Elm Heights Care Center in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com