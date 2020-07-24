(Treynor) -- The Treynor Cardinals have been playing as well as anyone heading into the state tournament and enter the tournament with some added motivation as the eight seed.
"We are playing some really good baseball right now," Coach Scott Wallace said.
The Cardinals entered the postseason at 8-7 and the five seed in a six-team district. Few likely would have pegged them to be playing in Des Moines, but here they are, perhaps, all thanks to the leadership of their talented senior class after a 14-1 loss to Abraham Lincoln.
"After that game, we went out and spoke in left field," Wallace said. "Two seniors looked me square in the eye and said, 'I want coaches to leave, we are going to have a discussion amongst ourselves.' That was a turning point. I do not know what was said, I put a lot of faith and trust in these seniors. I've been around these boys since they were freshman."
The Cardinals' talented senior class includes Kristian Martens, Will Halverson, Nate McCombs and Drew Petersen.
Martens is hitting .333 this season with 17 RBIS. Halverson is hitting .310 and McCombs .302 while Petersen has lived up to his reputation of coming through in big games. Petersen -- a Briar Cliff commit -- leads the Cardinals in RBIs with 18. However, there is no doubt Petersen's biggest presence has been made on the mound for Treynor.
Petersen struck out 20 total batters and allowed just one earned run in postseason victories over Tri-Center and Kuemper.
"He stepped up big time and shut Kuemper down," Wallace said. "I've told him from the get-go, this is your mound, you own and he's thrown lights-out for us."
The Cardinals opened postseason action with a convincing 15-0 victory over AHSTW. They have shown resiliency since in victories over Tri-Center, Clarinda and Kuemper by two, one and two runs respectively.
"We compete," Wallace said. "The 21-out mentality. They've adapted to it. We give it all for 21 outs. We leave it all on the line. We are a very dangerous team, in my opinion."
Their first-round opponent -- Van Meter -- would likely agree with Coach Wallace. The top-seeded Bulldogs actually lost to Treynor 6-4 on July 6th, yet here both teams are, in a 1 vs. 8 matchup.
"I figured we were going to be a seven or eight seed," Wallace said. "Western Iowa doesn't get a lot of love from central Iowa. It doesn't matter who we play. The top eight teams are in Des Moines. We're going to have to scrap."
Treynor will look to duplicate the formula they used in their first win over Van Meter, where they plated three runs in the first inning.
"If we can come out and do that game and make some noise early on, we're going to be just fine," Wallace said. "These boys know what it takes to get that dub on Monday."
Derek Martin will have the call of Treynor/Van Meter Monday morning at 10:30 on KMA. The complete interview with Coach Wallace can be heard below.