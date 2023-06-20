(Shenandoah) -- Hall of Fame blues artist Michael Charles is gearing up to perform a free concert in Shenandoah Thursday.
Charles, a world-renowned Australian-born blues musician, credits the bands he listened to during his childhood as his inspiration to play the blues.
“When I ended up coming to Chicago, which is the home of the blues in the United States, it was just like I went into a glove that was a perfect fit,” Charles said. “I thought, ‘Wow, how did I just achieve all of that?’ And of course it was everything I was listening to on the radio, which was all blues-based. It was pretty much automatic.”
Charles was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2015 and says the honor drives him to continue putting on memorable performances for his audience.
“It actually makes me work even harder,” Charles said. “I think when you’re given something like that in your life, it’s up to you to live up to it, so it makes me work harder. I don’t believe you just say, ‘Well, I’ve done it now, that’s cool,’ and then just ride the wave. I don’t do that. I just think you’ve gotta live up to what’s given to you, so again, it makes me work harder. But what an honor.”
Charles will perform at the Depot Restaurant and Lounge in Shenandoah Thursday at 6 P.M. Admission is free to the public and the concert will be outdoors.
Click below to hear the full interview with Charles from the KMA Morning Show.