(Tabor) -- Carter Johnson's brilliant night and some tenacious defense from the Stanton boys basketball team helped seal Stanton's second sweep of the Corner Conference basketball tournaments in school history.
The Vikings (9-3) extended their win streak to eight games after taking down the East Mills Wolverines (12-4) 38-31 in the Corner Conference Championship game Saturday night. They joined the girl's team, sweeping the conference tournaments, and clinched their fourth conference tournament title in five years.
"I'm super happy for the kids, they've worked really hard, and they've come a long way this year," Stanton Head Coach Jake Lord said. "I know everyone knows we started 1-3, and now we're on an eight-game win streak, and we just couldn't be happier for them."
It wasn't the start the Vikings wanted to see, as East Mills would get the first seven points of the ball game. However, Johnson's heroics and tough shots kept the Vikings within striking distance, down 16-13 after one.
"Tonight we really had to rely on Carter to get some offensive points in a game that was 31-38," Lord said. "He's just a selfless teammate so for him to have a night like that, to go out on top like that as a senior, we just couldn't be happier for him and our entire senior class."
Johnson would finish the night with a team-high 21 points and snagged seven rebounds. However, some tight defense from the Vikings helped slow down the likes of Mason Crouse and Braden West of East Mills, nearly pitching a shutout in the second quarter.
"Both of them are great players, we threw in a 3-2 the last couple of days because we knew we would have to cover the three-point shot because Mason can pull it from anywhere around the arc," Johnson said. "So just getting out there and covering it helped us pace the floor a lot and defend the high post."
While Johnson was driving hard the basket, the usual perimeter shooters in guards Noah Grebin and Evan Gettler got involved as Grebin nailed a three-pointer in the first, while Gettler knocked in a pair.
"We really felt like that our advantage coming in to this game was just how well rounded we are," Lord said. "Carter really had to take a step back this year to let some other guys score and that's why we've been able to win a lot this year."
After a back and forth first quarter featuring a 7-0 run for East Mills and an 8-2 run for Stanton, the second quarter featured another 9-0 run for the Vikings that gave them a 22-20 lead that they would never surrender.
Stanton would hold East Mills to just five points in the third quarter and six in the fourth. But, ultimately, as the story has been throughout the tournament for the Stanton boys, it came down to some clutch free-throw shooting at the end to cement the Vikings win.
"Everyday after practice we do pressure free throws and if you don't make two in a row then the whole team has to run, and every one has to do that," Johnson said. "We're always cheering each other on and I think that really prepared us for the situation knocking down some clutch free throws."
Both Johnson and Joshua Martin would knock in a pair of free throws late in the fourth quarter, giving the Vikings their 38-31 win. However, Lord says securing the conference tournament is only a step toward his team's goals this season.
"This tournament is incredible to have in the middle of the season, and we play East Mills on Tuesday night again," Lord said. "We understand that this tournament is awesome, but it's not our goal this season. Districts came out and we're excited for that, and we're hungry for more and ready to keep going."
Other contributors for Stanton included Quentin Thornburg, who had four points on the night and five rebounds, and Jack Roberts, who knocked in a mid-range jumper in the first quarter.
For East Mills, Crouse, averaging over 20 points a game this season, was held to a respectable team-high 13 points, while West was held to six.
You can catch the full video interviews with Carter Johnson and Head Coach Jake Lord below.
3rd Place: Sidney 63 Fremont-Mills 52
Some second-half shooting from Cole Jorgenson helped the Sidney Cowboys (8-5) pull off the come-from-behind win over the Fremont-Mills Knights.
Sidney would get off to a hot start in the first, but a couple of runs for Fremont-Mills kept it close throughout the first half. However, Jorgenson came alive in the second half leading the Cowboys to a 63-52 win to claim third place in the Corner Conference Tournament.
"I thought the second half our kids played really well, and Fremont-Mills they played fantastic tonight and had that run in the third quarter where they hit three or four threes, but we didn't panic," Sidney Head Coach Kent Larsen said. "We've been struggling a little bit especially shooting the ball, and I thought our kids stepped up and answered the bell because we hit some big shots too down the stretch."
Late in the second quarter, Sidney would go 7-for-8 from the free-throw line, and Jorgenson got a late steal to cut the Knights' lead to 25-24 at the half.
Points were in a surplus to begin the second half as both teams combined for five threes within the first two minutes of the third quarter, including two from Jorgenson.
"It feels really good, because I've had a slump lately and it feels good to see some going in," Jorgenson said.
"He has a lot of confidence in himself and his ability, and when he's shooting the ball well, we're pretty good," Larsen said. "You know him and Garrett Phillips, Kyle Beam, and the freshman Grant Whitehead, you know we've got some shooters on the floor."
Jorgenson wound up with a team-high 22 points on the night while Conner Behrends joined him in double digits with 13 muscling up multiple shots from the post. Oher contributors included Breadon Godfread with nine points and five rebounds and Garrett Phillips with eight points.
The Cowboys would use a 13-1 run in the middle of the fourth quarter and another 7-for-8 spree from the free-throw line to propel themselves into their 62-53 win and second 3rd place Corner Conference win in three years.
For Fremont-Mills, they were led by Taylor Reed with 16 points and four rebounds in the losing effort, Jake Malcolm put up 12 points and nine rebounds, and Kyler Owen had six points from a pair of three-pointers.
You can catch the full video interviews with Cole Jorgenson and Head Coach Kent Larsen below.