(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central will look for their sixth 4-0 start in the past seven years when they face Carroll Friday night.
The KMA 3A/4A No. 1 and Radio Iowa 3A No. 4 Titans reached 3-0 last Friday with a 34-7 victory over Creston last week.
Friday's performance was indicative of Coach Justin Kammrad's belief his team is beginning to gel.
"Defensively, our team is just coming around and getting better every week, we are seeing progress on that side," he said. "Our passing game and running game are still hit or miss, but I feel like we are getting better in some aspects. We are starting to come together, grow and gel as a team."
The Titans have allowed only 38 points in their three victories over St. Albert, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Creston. They've also forced eight total turnovers in those three games.
"A lot of it has to do with communication," Kammrad said. "They've really come together and fly to the football. The effort they've displayed on Friday nights has been really, really good."
Division I prospect Hunter Deyo has controlled the trenches for the Titans with 15.5 tackles, 2.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss. Junior Wyatt Hatcher currently leads the way in tackles with 21, including 12 for loss while Braylon Kammrad, Logan Katzer, Dylan Koch, Chase Wallace and Nick Miller have also been vital for the Titans' D.
Offensively, the Titans are averaging 37 points and 450 yards per game.
Senior Jonah Pomrenke has transitioned from slot receiver to quarterback position quite well, tossing for 804 yards, seven scores and zero interceptions.
"The biggest thing for Jonah is that he's a multi-sport athlete that has been in tough, competitive situations,' Kammrad said. "He's done an unbelievable job managing the game, getting the ball to our playmakers and being a leader."
Pomrenke's favorite target has been Nebraska commit Thomas Fidone. Fidone has caught 17 passes for 382 yards and five scores through three games.
"He obviously spent a lot of time to hone in his craft," Kammrad said. "That's certainly rubbed off on some of the other guys and has allowed some of our other guys to be some playmakers."
Other playmakers for the Titans in the passing game include Jonathan Humpal, Marcus Duncan, Luciano Fidone, Brayden Loftin and Logan Katzer.
Katzer is also the Titans' leading rusher with 277 yards and four scores.
From afar, the Titans have looked rather dominant, but Coach Kammrad is hoping his team can eliminate the ups and downs they've encountered early this season.
"We have times in games where we just aren't executing like we need to be," he said. "We've just got to find that groove of just being able to consistently execute, protect the football and just play sound all around."
Carroll is the opponent for LC Friday. The Tigers are currently 2-1 on the season and coming off a 42-7 victory over Denison to open Class 3A District 9 action.
"A very tough hard-nosed football team that has some playmakers and some guys that want to play football," Kammrad said of Carroll. "They're always extremely well-coached. They're definitely a tough, formidable opponent."
Much like their first three games, Kammrad feels Friday's keys to victory starts in the trenches.
"I think the biggest key is going to be what we can do on both sides of the ball up front," he said. "And execute. If we can execute consistently in both aspects, I think we'll be alright. We have to be prepared, be able to communicate, talk and make plays."
KMA Sports' coverage of Week 4 begins Friday evening and 6:20 on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. The complete interview with Coach Kammrad can be heard below.