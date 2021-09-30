Don Hansen Day in Shenandoah

Longtime KMA announcer Don Hansen (center) holds the official statement from Mayor Dick Hunt (right) proclaiming Thursday, September 30th, 2021 as Don Hansen Day in Shenandoah. Gregg Connell, executive vice president of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association and part owner of KMAland Broadcasting LLC, also saluted Don on the final day of his 50-year broadcasting career.

 Mike Peterson/KMA News

Listen to the Don Hansen Day segments from this morning, below.

KMA Morning Show: Farewell to Don Hansen Part 1

KMA Morning Show: Farewell to Don Hansen Part 2

KMA Morning Show: Farewell to Don Hansen Part 3

KMA Morning Show: Don Hansen's Final Farewell

