Bacon Wrapped Pineapple Bites

Ingredients:
Pineapple
Barbecue Sauce 1/3 cup ( I use sugar free)
Bacon 8 slices or about 1/2 pound
Directions:
Cut the pineapple into 1 inch chunks. Cut the bacon in half.
Roll the bacon around each chunk of pineapple.
Set each bacon wrapped pineapple piece onto a parchment lined baking sheet. Make sure the pineapple chunk is on the top of the ends of the bacon so the bacon doesn't come undone while it bakes.
Put the baking sheet into a cold oven, then turn the temperature up to 400 degrees. Bake for 25 minutes.
Remove from the oven and brush the bacon with barbecue sauce. Return to the oven and cook for another 15 minutes, or until the bacon is cooked through.
Add a toothpick to each one. Serve warm and enjoy