Ingredients:
1 pound ground beef
1 pound ground pork
3/4 cup grated Parmesan Cheese
1/2 cup almond flour
2 tablespoons minced parsley
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
2 cups sugar-free marinara sauce
1 (10 oz.) container butternut squash noodles
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees
In a medium bowl, combine beef, pork, cheese, almond flour, parsley, salt and pepper. Form into 16 meatballs. Place on greased baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes or until cooked through.
In a large skillet, heat up marinara sauce and butternut noodles. Divide evenly between 4 individual plates. Top with meatballs and serve.
Garnish with grated Parmesan cheese and chopper parsley.