Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

1 pound ground pork

3/4 cup grated Parmesan Cheese

1/2 cup almond flour

2 tablespoons minced parsley

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 cups sugar-free marinara sauce

1 (10 oz.) container butternut squash noodles

Directions:  Preheat oven to 350 degrees

In a medium bowl, combine beef, pork, cheese, almond flour, parsley, salt and pepper.  Form into 16 meatballs. Place on greased baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes or until cooked through.

In a large skillet, heat up marinara sauce and butternut noodles.  Divide evenly between 4 individual plates.  Top with meatballs and serve.

Garnish with grated Parmesan cheese and chopper parsley.