Ingredients:
3 small Acorn Squash
2 cups peeled and diced Parsnip
1 cup Italian Sausage, browned
1 cup diced Apple ( fuji or gala)
1/2 onion, diced
1 cup packed chopped Kale
2 Tab. packed chopped sage
2 Tab. Maple Syrup
1/2 cup Maple Pecans
3 Tab. Olive Oil
Splash white wine or hard cider
Kosher Salt
Pepper
Fresh Nutmeg
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees
Cut acorn squash lengthwise and scoop out seeds with a spoon. Brush insides with a mix of 1 Tab olive oil and 1 Tab. maple syrup. Sprinkle generously with salt and pepper and lay skin side up on greased, or parchment lined baking sheet, and roast in a hot oven for 30 to 40 minutes, until you can pierce through skin and flesh with at fork. Remove from the oven and using a metal spatula, turn over, trying to keep caramelized edges intact, and let cool. Place in baking dish.
While squash is roasting in the oven, brown Italian sausage, set aside and wipe out pan. In the same pan, saute parsnips and onions in 2 tab. olive oil, on medium heat, until tender, about 10 minutes.
Add apples and sage, and saute 5 more minutes, until apples are tender. You may need to add a little more olive oil. Generously salt and pepper to taste.
Splash with a little white wine or add kale and pecans. When wine has evaporated, add 1 tab. maple syrup. Add sausage back in and taste for salt if needed. Add a little fresh grated nutmeg or a pinch or two ground. Fill the squah with the apple parsnip sausage mixture and place in a 350 degree oven until heated through (about 15 minutes).
To Make Maple Pecans
Preheat oven to 400 degrees
In a small bowl, coat pecans with real maple syrup ( only real maple will work here). Add a pinch of salt and cracked pepper. Spread out on a greased baking sheet and using a timer, bake 8 minutes to start, then give them a mix and bake another 7 to 13 minutes. These need to toast up nicely for the right crunch, so keep an eye on them.
Remove, let cool 3 to 4 minutes, then use a metal spatula to unstick them from the sheet pan. If they are completely stuck, place them back in the oven for a minute or two, to loosen . Then let cool.