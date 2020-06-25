Salty Peanut Banana Pudding
Ingredients:

50 vanilla wafers

4 medium ripe bananas, sliced

3/4 cup chopped roasted and salted peanuts

1 large package instant vanilla sugar free pudding.

1 container of Lite Cool Whip Topping.

Directions:

Make vanilla pudding according to package.

Lay half of the wafers in a bottom of a 8 x 8 glass dish, then crush the other half of the wafers and pour on top.  Place 2 sliced bananas on top of wafers, then top with vanilla pudding, then top with rest of sliced bananas.  Top with Cool Whip and Peanuts.  Chill until set.