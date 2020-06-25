Salty Peanut Banana Pudding

Ingredients:
50 vanilla wafers
4 medium ripe bananas, sliced
3/4 cup chopped roasted and salted peanuts
1 large package instant vanilla sugar free pudding.
1 container of Lite Cool Whip Topping.
Directions:
Make vanilla pudding according to package.
Lay half of the wafers in a bottom of a 8 x 8 glass dish, then crush the other half of the wafers and pour on top. Place 2 sliced bananas on top of wafers, then top with vanilla pudding, then top with rest of sliced bananas. Top with Cool Whip and Peanuts. Chill until set.